



— A Kenosha man was sentenced to 90 years in prison Monday for the murder of his ex-wife in her Gurnee home.

David Brocksom, 48, was sentenced Monday by Lake County Associate Judge George Strickland. He will get credit for just over four years already served before his conviction and sentencing, but he must serve 100 percent of his sentence.

A year ago, a Lake County jury found him guilty of home invasion and murder for killing his ex-wife, Beata Brocksom, on Sept. 27, 2015.

The sentencing hearing Monday came after a Lake County jury found Brocksom guilty of first degree murder of his ex-wife, Beata Brocksom, on Nov. 15, 2018.

It took jurors less than 90 minutes to convict Brocksom on Nov. 15, 2018, after evidence showed he took his two children to a resort in the Wisconsin Dells, then left the resort in the middle of the night and drove to Beata Brocksom’s Gurnee home.

According to evidence presented at trial, David Brocksom snuck in to Beata’s home about 4 a.m. with the motive to kill his ex-wife while attempting to make her death appear to be a suicide. However, Beata Brocksom woke up and struggled over David Brocksom’s gun.

Beata Brocksom was shot in the throat but escaped the home through a window. She was found dead several hours later in some bushes on the property.

After the shooting, David Brocksom left the home and drove back to his parents house in Kenosha. He then arranged to have his children picked up from the hotel in the Dells, before turning himself in to police.