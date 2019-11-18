CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a bank at gunpoint right downtown at Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street Monday morning.
The FBI said the Citibank branch in the historic Monroe Building, at 100 S. Michigan Ave., was robbed at 9:09 a.m.
Further details about the robbery – such as whether the robber displayed a weapon or whether he made off with any proceeds – were not immediately released. But the FBI did say the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early to mid-20s with a small build and a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall. He had on a light blue coat, black pants, white shoes, and a black hooded sweat shirt.
The FBI is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the robber.
The FBI said anyone with information should contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. Outside the area, people can report tips to their local FBI office or their nearest American Embassy or Consulate if out of the country. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.