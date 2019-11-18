CHICAGO (CBS) — Two families are desperate to find a pair of missing young men who were last seen at a River North nightclub over the weekend.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina was with the families of Joey Ramos and Tony Lemon as they searched the area Monday night.

They spent Sunday night and all day Monday retracing the men’s steps, which end at LITE Chicago, 215 W. Ontario St. The men were last seen leaving the club, and now their phones are off and their car is gone.

And on Monday night, it still was not clear what happened when the club closed.

Daniel Ramos was doing his best to post a flier near every place his brother Joey and friend Tony stopped on Saturday.

“I just want to bring him home,” Danny Ramos said.

He said they started the night here in Bucktown.

“He came here to Cortland’s Garage” at 1645 W. Cortland St., Danny Ramos said.

The evening ended, to the men’s families’ knowledge, a few miles away at LITE Chicago in River North.

“This is not normal,” Danny Ramos said. “Not normal behavior for him at all.”

The only other detail? A friend in the Police Department told the family the car Ramos and Lemon were in, a dark blue Dodge Avenger, was picked up on a city camera here at LaSalle and Washington streets right in the Loop.

But it’s not clear if both men were in the car.

We picked up with family on their search in River North.

“They were seen like on surveillance camera from the club here – from LITE Chicago – leaving at about 2:49 a.m.,” said Joey’s aunt, Carmen Alvarado. “Joey has had no transactions on his bank card.”

She said they had a search party of family and friends in the city on Monday – who were entertaining the worst-case scenario.

“We were searching in dumpsters, just on the off chance that something was found,” Alvarado said. “That’s not the way you want to find a family member, but something is better than nothing.”

Chicago Police tell CBS 2 that Area North detectives are investigating and all tips can be sent to them. They are at (312) 744-8266.

Meanwhile, the men’s families have a message they want everyone to hear Monday night.

“Please reach out,” Alvarado said. “We just need to know something – anything.”

“We just want to find them,” added Danny Ramos.

A flier distributed by the family said the Dodge Avenger has Illinois license plate AQ54397. The flier said Lemon was wearing a Miami red hoodie, while Ramos was wearing a blue Patagonia hooded pullover.

Businesses in the area told us a fight broke out during those early-morning hours Sunday. Molina asked police if that is a part of their investigation – they said they can’t confirm those details.