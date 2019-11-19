CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have identified the man wanted for killing two people in Buffalo Grove.
The suspect, Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is on the run and police say he is armed and dangerous.
Ermak is wanted for killing a couple in their 60s after they pulled into their parking garage Sunday night.
The couple got out of their car in the garage at a building complex on Lake Boulevard, talked with the man briefly and three hours later, both were found dead by a neighbor.
The suspect may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate KCFK75.
Police have not released the victims’ names as they are still notifying family members.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove police.