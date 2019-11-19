



A car was located in the DuSable Harbor early Tuesday morning.

There is a heavy police presence with divers in the water right off of Lake Shore Drive. Police confirmed they tracked a missing person’s cell phone bing to the harbor.

Police confirm they tracked a missing person’s cell phone bing to the harbor. Camera footage showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan. Divers found the car & a recovery mission is underway. @cbschicago — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 19, 2019

Police said camera footage showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan.

Randolph off of Lake Shore Drive, is closed and a tow truck is on the scene working to recover the car.

The police presence may be related to the sudden disappearance of two young men over the weekend.

Joey Ramos, 22, and Tony Lemon, 21, were last seen leaving Lite Chicago, a River North nightclub, at 2:49 Sunday morning.

Loved ones say now, both of their phones are off and their car is missing.

#BREAKING: “We’re hoping it’s not them.” Loved ones of missing 22yo Joey Ramos at DuSable Harbor as missing persons investigation is underway. They’re filled with emotion, wanting to know where Ramos and his friend 21yo Tony Lemon are.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/7B2gZ17jPY — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 19, 2019

Family members spent all day Monday retracing the pair’s steps and posting missing person fliers in hopes of finding any clues to help discover why they disappeared.

The families of the missing men are on the scene. One family member told CBS 2, “I hope it’s not them.”

CBS 2 asked police if the search was part of their investigation, but they wouldn’t say.

While tow truck removes a car from the water, officers continue blocking exits off LSD onto Randolph, bike path during their missing person’s investigation. Police say some bikers, runners aren’t paying attention and entering taped off area.https://t.co/Gi3hLFndU3@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NtXU7tvhLX — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 19, 2019

This is a developing story.