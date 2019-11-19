  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Dusable Harbor, Lake Shore Drive, LITE Chicago, River North


CHICAGO (CBS)– A car was located in the DuSable Harbor early Tuesday morning.

There is a heavy police presence with divers in the water right off of Lake Shore Drive. Police confirmed they tracked a missing person’s cell phone bing to the harbor.

Police said camera footage showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan.

Randolph off of Lake Shore Drive, is closed and a tow truck is on the scene working to recover the car.

The police presence may be related to the sudden disappearance of two young men over the weekend.

Joey Ramos, 22, and Tony Lemon, 21, were last seen leaving Lite Chicago, a River North nightclub, at 2:49 Sunday morning.

Joey Ramos, Tony Lemon

Joey Ramos (left) and Tony Lemon were both last seen leaving a nighclub in River North early on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Credit: Ramos and Lemon Families)

Loved ones say now, both of their phones are off and their car is missing.

Family members spent all day Monday retracing the pair’s steps and posting missing person fliers in hopes of finding any clues to help discover why they disappeared.

The families of the missing men are on the scene. One family member told CBS 2, “I hope it’s not them.”

CBS 2 asked police if the search was part of their investigation, but they wouldn’t say.

 

This is a developing story.