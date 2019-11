7-Year-Old Girl Gisselle Zamago Is Home From Hospital After Being Shot While Trick-Or-Treating, But Life Will Never Be The SameThe little 7-year-old girl who was shot while trick-or-treating on Halloween was home from the hospital Tuesday – and we saw her for the first time.

Chicago IG Report: Thousands Of Backlogged Complaints On Chicago Buildings, PropertiesYou might remember a CBS 2 report on one of the most blighted blocks in the city at 71st and Champlain. In at least one case, the city did write code violations to an owner, but some of the problems persisted for months.

Chicago Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Himself At O'HareA Chicago Police officer accidentally shot himself during training at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday.

Search Continues For Man Who Killed Ex-Wife, Her Husband In Buffalo GroveAuthorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous, adding that the incident is all caught on surveillance video, from a parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake complex.