Chicago Police Officer Shot In Battle With Bank Robbery Suspect In Old Irving ParkA large police presence was seen Tuesday evening on Irving Park Road near the Kennedy Expressway.

Automatic Expungement Of Marijuana Convictions Is More Complicated Than It SoundsHundreds of marijuana convictions could be expunged under the State of Illinois’ new marijuana laws. But it’s not quite that simple – or fast.

7-Year-Old Girl Gisselle Zamago Is Home From Hospital After Being Shot While Trick-Or-Treating, But Life Will Never Be The SameThe little 7-year-old girl who was shot while trick-or-treating on Halloween was home from the hospital Tuesday – and we saw her for the first time.

Chicago IG Report: Thousands Of Backlogged Complaints On Chicago Buildings, PropertiesYou might remember a CBS 2 report on one of the most blighted blocks in the city at 71st and Champlain. In at least one case, the city did write code violations to an owner, but some of the problems persisted for months.