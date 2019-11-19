CHICAGO (CBS) — Daniel Gafford put on quite the show in his first real minutes in the NBA.

And as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn explains, the high flying guard is making a case for an increased role with the Chicago Bulls.

In his first meaningful playing time in an NBA game with the Bulls against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, Gafford showed he is a dunking machine, scoring 21 points, while grabbing five rebounds.

This just one night after he played 31 minutes for the Bulls G-League team in New York. He said he phone was ringing non-stop.

“It was, but I put it on do not disturb because I was trying to get sleep at the same time. I was sore from travelling,” Gafford said.

“Gafford certainly showed off his ability to play above the rim, throwing down six dunks, and one of those, as you might expect, stood out above the rest.

“The one handed dunk, that was my most favorite. I didn’t think I was going to catch it, thought it was going to at least get some of the rim. It went down for me and I appreciate it for doing it,” said Gafford.

Yes, he thanked the basketball for going in and Bulls fans will be thankful if Gafford can continue to play like this going forward. It certainly wouldn’t surprise him if he did.

“It comes rarely when I surprise myself,” Gafford said.