CHICAGO (CBS) — The manhunt for an alleged killer continues.

Police believe a 64-year-old man murdered his ex-wife and her husband in a Buffalo Grove parking garage.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looked into the suspect’s record and has this report.

Police said they’re actively searching for Anatoliy Ermak, who rented a car in Minneapolis a few days ago and drove more than 400 miles to Buffalo Grove before shooting his ex-wife and her husband and left them for dead.

He may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate KCFK75 that he had rented in Minneapolis, where he lives, just days earlier.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous, adding that the incident is all caught on surveillance video, from a parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake complex.

The couple, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak and 69-year-old Roman Frid parked their car, and then Nataliya’s ex-husband Anatoliy, entered through the open garage door.

After a brief conversation, Chief Steve Casstevens said Ermak shot the couple multiple with a handgun, then slipped out the side door. Despite hours of searching around the complex and in the nearby pond, the gun hasn’t been recovered.

After combing through court records from Minnesota, the CBS 2 Investigators found that Ermak was convicted of “disorderly conduct” in 2007.

One of the conditions of his probation was “no violations of an order for protection” and “anger management” treatment. He was sentenced to three months in Hennepin County Workhouse adult corrections. His probation period expired in April of 2010.

Just a year later, in December of 2011, court records showed that Anatoliy and Nataliya filed for divorce.

What was the motive? Buffalo Grove police said right now, they can’t say, only that their number one priority is bringing Ermak into custody.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said it has received a number of tips that are being followed up on. But there’s no indication on where he was headed.

Ermak does have a valid passport. Authorities are not ruling out that he may plan to leave the country.