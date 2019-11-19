



This Thanksgiving, consider helping local food pantries and drives by donating food and other items to Chicagoans in need.

Lakeview Pantry

The Lankeview Pantry Sheridan, located at 3945 N. Sheridan Rd., and the Lakeview Pantry Hub, located at 515 N. ravenswood, accepts food and item donations. Food donations must be unopened, unexpired and non-perishable.

Goods like personal hygiene, bathroom and cleaning supplies are also welcome.

Chicago Thanksgiving Basket Brigade

The Basket Brigade accepts donations that will be used to purchase Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. According to the organization, $30 can provide a meal to a family of five. Donations of $150 can provide meals to five families of five.

Volunteer drivers are also needed for meal delivery. So far, nearly 200 people have registered to volunteer.

Common Pantry

Located at 3744 N. Damen Ave., Common Pantry provides emergency food and person items to thousands of people. The organization’s online “wish list” provides donation suggestions.

Some of the food items on the wish list include pasta sauce, canned fruit, cereal and salad dressing. some of the personal care items on the wish list include toothpaste, feminine hygiene products and soap.

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Every $1 donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository can provide three meals. To help Cook County residents in need, virtual or traditions food drives can be set up online. Anyone interested can register online to host a food drive for the Holiday season.

The organization also accepts donations online.

The Better Sister and Brother Growth Network

On Nov. 23, there will be a Community Thanks Giveaway where there will be dinner, person care bags and Santa letters. Contact the Better Sister and Brother Growth Network Headquarters at 773-253-2424 for details on donations and volunteering.

Organizers are collecting canned goods, stuffing, turkeys and hams as well as blankets, hats and gloves.