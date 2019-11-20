



The teen, who was caught in crossfire Tuesday night, is a student intern and was in music class at the time of the shooting. CBS 2 has learned the teen’s condition has been stabilized.

A bank robbery suspect led police on a chase from Des Plaines all the way to the Old Irving Park neighborhood, where police say he shot a Chicago Police officer, and then was shot and killed in a gun battle with Des Plaines police inside a music school.

The gunfire in the music school wounded a 15-year-old boy who was just there taking a piano lesson.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said it all started with a bank robbery almost 11 miles away in suburban Des Plaines. Following the robbery, police in Des Plaines were able to capture one of the offenders who fled on foot.

But the other bank robbery suspect remained at large and went on to steal a car and drive toward the city, Johnson said.

FBI agents, and Chicago, Des Plaines, and Illinois State Police officers were able to track the suspect’s movements. Chicago Police were waiting when the suspect got off the Kennedy Expressway at Irving Park Road at about 6:53 p.m., Johnson said.

The officer's doctor says the next 24 hours are critical because the officer has a skull fracture and blood has seeped into his brain. @cbschicago https://t.co/eJL4MZYgPk — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 20, 2019

Upon seeing Chicago Police at Irving Park Road near Kildare Avenue, the robbery suspect fired at the vehicles – striking a Chicago Police officer in the head, Johnson said. The officer suffered a skull fracture and was in serious condition.

The officer’s doctors said the next 24 hours are critical because the officer suffered a skull fracture and blood on his brain.

Des Plaines police continued their pursuit, which eventually ended in a music school, believed to be UpBeat Music and Arts at 4318 W. Irving Park Rd. Des Plaines police and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and the 32-year-old suspect was shot and killed, Johnson said.

No shots were fired by Chicago Police officers.

The music school, UpBeat Music and Arts, took to Facebook to provide an update on the teen. The music school confirmed the teen is a student intern.

The music school said classes will be canceled Wednesday, while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.