CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank robbery in Des Plaines led to a melee of gunfire 11 miles away in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday, which ultimately left a suspect dead and a Chicago Police officer and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
Here is a timeline for how it all happened:
• At 4:30 p.m., two men held up tellers inside the Bank of America branch at 1300 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines. One of the robbers was caught right away.
• A second robber carjacked a couple and sped off in a white Buick, as police tailed closely behind at high speeds.
• Around 6:30 p.m., CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey was caught in the middle of the chase on the Kennedy Expressway. Hickey said the white Buick seemed to have hit at least 100 mph.
• At 6:53 p.m., the chase ended when the driver of the Buick got off the Kennedy at Irving Park Road and headed about a block west.
• Upon seeing Chicago Police, the driver got out and opened fire at police, striking a 17-year veteran, 46-year-old Chicago Police officer in the head.
• The suspect runs into the Upbeat Music & Arts School, 4318 W. Irving Park Rd.
• Des Plaines police follow him in and open fire, shooting and killing the suspect – identified as Christopher Terrell Willis, 32 – and shooting and wounding a 15-year-old boy who was working as an intern at the school and was a bystander.