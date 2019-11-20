QB Mitchell Trubisky’s Hip Injury Improves, Likely To Play Sunday"What are you gonna do? Just try to stay positive, believe that this process and all the ups and downs, and mostly downs, will make us tougher, bring us closer together and just find ways to win."

Blackhawks' Win Streak Over As They Fall To Carolina HurricanesNino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Daniel Gafford Is Flying High To Increase His Role With The Bulls"The one handed dunk, that was my most favorite. I didn't think I was going to catch it, thought it was going to at least get some of the rim. It went down for me and I appreciate it for doing it."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Deebo Samuel, Darius Slayton Emerging As Strong WR OptionsThe 49ers and Giants rookies have seen their roles in the offense grow as the season goes, making them solid options in your fantasy lineup.

Coby White's 3-Pointers Briefly Give Bulls Late Lead, But Milwaukee Ends Up WinningThe Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Bears' Nagy On Pulling Trubisky: 'It Had Zero To Do With His Play'"They just decided the shape I was in I just couldn't help the team the way I wanted to. And so it's super disappointing."