



A Cook County judge has issued an arrest warrant for 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, who is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Nataliya Ermak, and her husband, Roman Frid.

Buffalo Grove police say Anatoliy Ermak is considered armed and dangerous.

“Locating the suspect and providing safety and security to our residents remain the Police Department’s priorities and we will continue to work exhaustively at both,” Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said in a statement.

Court records show a petition for “dissolution of marriage” between Anatoliy Ermak, 64 and Nataliya Ermak, 55, was granted in 2011. @cbschicago https://t.co/fJFgcM7Bon — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 19, 2019

Police said he shot and killed his ex-wife and her husband in an underground parking garage at the Cambridge on the Lake complex apartment complex on Sunday night.

The couple, 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak and 69-year-old Roman Frid parked their car, and then Nataliya’s ex-husband Anatoliy, entered through the open garage door, shot the couple multiple times with a handgun, and slipped out the side door.

Police have said Anatoliy Ermak rented a car in Minneapolis a few days ago and drove more than 400 miles to Buffalo Grove before shooting his ex-wife and her husband and left them for dead.

He might be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate KCFK75 that he had rented in Minneapolis, where he lives.

After combing through court records from Minnesota, the CBS 2 Investigators found that Ermak was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2007.

One of the conditions of his probation was “no violations of an order for protection” and “anger management” treatment. He was sentenced to three months in Hennepin County Workhouse adult corrections. His probation period expired in April of 2010.

Just a year later, in December of 2011, court records showed that Anatoliy and Nataliya filed for divorce.

What was the motive? Buffalo Grove police said right now, they can’t say, only that their number one priority is bringing Ermak into custody.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said it has received a number of tips that are being followed up on. But there’s no indication on where he was headed.

Anatoliy Ermak does have a valid passport. Authorities are not ruling out that he might plan to leave the country.

Anyone who sees Anatoliy Ermak, or has any information about the murders, should call Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.