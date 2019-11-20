CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for high winds and soaking rains just in time for the Thursday morning rush.
Heavy downpours are possible Thursday morning, with winds gusting to 40 mph as the front moves in.
But in one piece of possibly good news, there won’t be any snow. Temperatures will be mild enough for it to be all rain.
Leftover showers will persist in the afternoon until the front passes around sunset and we dry out.
The high for Thursday is 55. On Friday, the high drops to 38 with chilly sunshine.
Saturday and Sunday are both partly cloudy with highs of 40 and 45, respectively.