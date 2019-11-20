CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after employees at a Jewel-Osco store in East Lakeview said he was shoplifting.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Jewel-Osco at 3531 N. Broadway, at the intersection with Brompton Avenue.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, police as of 10 p.m. were still trying to piece everything together at the scene.
Officers were called to the store in response for a call of a retail of theft, but they found the 55-year-old man was unresponsive and began administering CPR.
Police said store security had attempted to detain the man for shoplifting. They have not indicate what the man took, nor how many guards approached.
But we do know something happened between security stopped the man and his attempts to leave the store, because police say the man stopped breathing and died at the store.
Police late Wednesday were focusing most of their attention on the top level of the store, and the scene remained active.
Jewel-Osco referred all questions to Chicago Police.