CHICAGO (CBS) — A Naperville Central High School student has been charged with a hate crime, after police say he posted a racist ad on Craigslist, offering to sell a black classmate as a slave.
Naperville police did not release the student’s name or age, because he is a juvenile, but said he has been charged with two felony counts of hate crime, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Police said the student took a picture of a black classmate last Thursday, and then posted the photo on a Craigslist ad titled title “Slave for sale (Naperville).” The post also contained a racial slur, according to police.
“This was a despicable and extremely offensive post that is not at all reflective of the caring, welcoming community that our department serves and protects every day,” Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement.
The school district has said it took “swift and appropriate action steps to address this situation and the students involved” after it was made aware of the post.
“Racial discrimination and hateful acts are never acceptable,” District 203 spokeswoman Sinikka Mondini stated in an email.
Students told CBS 2 the student who posted the ad was suspended for two days.
The boy made his first appearance in DuPage County juvenile court on Wednesday, and was due back for another hearing on Dec. 18, police said.