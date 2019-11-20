CHICAGO (CBS) — At Advocate Illinois Medical Center, the wounded officer is improving, according to the 1st Deputy Superintendent.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the latest.
His condition has been stabilized, and bleeding on the brain has subsided.
The officer, who CBS 2 is not identifying, has been at the hospital since Tuesday night, driven to the hospital by his partner.
Police said he was shot in the head by the bank robber. Initially, the police spokesman said he had a graze wound, then later said the wound was much more serious: The bullet penetrated and exited his skull.
He’s a tactical officer, assigned to the 17th district on the northwest side. He joined the department in 2002. The officer has earned more than 80 awards.
He’s expected to be in the intensive care unit for 48 hours. The 1st Deputy Superintendent said he is optimistic the officer will make a full recovery.
