CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a backyard in Lawndale on Thursday evening.
Around 6:50 p.m., the teen suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and chest while in the backyard in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
As of 8:40 p.m., there was no one in custody and Area Central detectives were investigating. People on the scene were not willing to cooperate with responding officers, sources said.