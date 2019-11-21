



Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from a play to a grown-up drinking game.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

‘ShitFyre’

From the event description:

See what happened and what might have happened on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas. Don’t miss out!

When: Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Where: The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Whose Line Is It Saturday’

From the event description:

“Whose Line Is It Saturday” is a weekly improv comedy show featuring Chicago improvisers performing games from the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Logan Square Improv, 2825 W. Diversey Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Jane Bond: Funny But Deadly’

From the event description:

Be there as an all-female cast pays tribute to Bond, while also poking fun at the ever-popular James Bond movies.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $6

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘The Ha-Ha-Holiday Show’

From the event description:

Watch Santa guess what the actors want for Christmas or sing along with an improvised carol about the worst presents you’ve ever received.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Booze Your Own Adventure’

From the event description:

With “Booze Your Own Adventure,” playtime gets a grown-up spin in this all-new drinking game. The fate of the plot and characters rests in your hands as you get to decide which paths the hero takes throughout the story; meanwhile, the actors furiously gulp down some PBR for added drunken entertainment.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 p.m.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets