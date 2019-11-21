Looking to get some laughs?
When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from a play to a grown-up drinking game.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
‘ShitFyre’
From the event description:
See what happened and what might have happened on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas. Don’t miss out!
When: Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Where: The Annoyance Theatre & Bar, 851 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Whose Line Is It Saturday’
From the event description:
“Whose Line Is It Saturday” is a weekly improv comedy show featuring Chicago improvisers performing games from the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Logan Square Improv, 2825 W. Diversey Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Jane Bond: Funny But Deadly’
From the event description:
Be there as an all-female cast pays tribute to Bond, while also poking fun at the ever-popular James Bond movies.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘The Ha-Ha-Holiday Show’
From the event description:
Watch Santa guess what the actors want for Christmas or sing along with an improvised carol about the worst presents you’ve ever received.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
‘Booze Your Own Adventure’
From the event description:
With “Booze Your Own Adventure,” playtime gets a grown-up spin in this all-new drinking game. The fate of the plot and characters rests in your hands as you get to decide which paths the hero takes throughout the story; meanwhile, the actors furiously gulp down some PBR for added drunken entertainment.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5