CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire is debuting a new badge and brand identity as the club gets ready to move to their new location at Soldier Field.
The club will now be known at the Chicago Fire Football Club.
“The change from “soccer” to “football” reflects a long-term vision for the Club as Chicago’s global ambassador to the world’s game,” officials said in a press release.
The new badge also includes a Fire Crown to reflect the “dramatic rebirth and a city’s triumph,” referencing the Great Fire of 1871.
Chicago Fire FC will be moving to Soldier Field in 2020.