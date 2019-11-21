  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, chicago rain, Chicago Weather, rain, Wind

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday is going to be a rainy day.

By the afternoon, showers area expected to scatter and then conditions should be dry by the evening.

Temperatures are warming up and are expected to reach the upper 50s. Winds could pick up with gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Friday temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s.