CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday is going to be a rainy day.
By the afternoon, showers area expected to scatter and then conditions should be dry by the evening.
Gusty winds and rain for #Chicago this morning. On the good side – temps will top out around 55deg today! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/wEXj8Gnvw3
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 21, 2019
Temperatures are warming up and are expected to reach the upper 50s. Winds could pick up with gusts over 20 miles per hour.
7 Day Forecast @cbschicago https://t.co/kdmxtIokgF #fb pic.twitter.com/PtzWY9bg0f
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 21, 2019
Friday temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s.