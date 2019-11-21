  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Hit By Vehicle, Exchange Avenue, South Chicago, South Exchange Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., a 52-year-oold driver was headed west on 83rd Street at Exchange Avenue, when he hit the boy in the crosswalk, police said.

The boy was rushed to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported there appeared to be a jacket and a large amount of blood at the scene.

A white Chevrolet truck was parked within the yellow crime scene tape. It was not clear if that was the car that hit the child or if it was involved.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.