Chicago Fire Adds Football Club To New Badge, Brand IdentityThe club will now be known at the Chicago Fire Football Club.

White Sox And Catcher Yasmani Grandal Agree To $73 Million ContractThe Chicago White Sox and all-star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a four-year, $73 million contract.

Markkanen Busts Out Of Slump As Bulls Beat PistonsAfter struggling with his shot for weeks, Lauri Markkanen said busting out of a slump Wednesday night was as simple as seeing the ball go through the basket.

QB Mitchell Trubisky’s Hip Injury Improves, Likely To Play Sunday"What are you gonna do? Just try to stay positive, believe that this process and all the ups and downs, and mostly downs, will make us tougher, bring us closer together and just find ways to win."

Blackhawks' Win Streak Over As They Fall To Carolina HurricanesNino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Daniel Gafford Is Flying High To Increase His Role With The Bulls"The one handed dunk, that was my most favorite. I didn't think I was going to catch it, thought it was going to at least get some of the rim. It went down for me and I appreciate it for doing it."