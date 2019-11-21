



Photo: Green Grocer Chicago/Yelp

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it’s time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you’re thankful for this year.

Whether you’ll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we’ve got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Chicago’s top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Responsible for dessert, but haven’t got the time or energy? Head to one of Chicago’s top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Weber’s Bakery

Photo: Diana G./Yelp

Topping the list is Weber’s Bakery. Located at 7055 W. Archer Ave. (between Nottingham and Nordica avenues) in Garfield Ridge, the bakery is the highest-rated bakery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 328 reviews on Yelp.

2. Abundance Bakery

Photo: Kamilah S./Yelp

Next up is the Bronzeville’s Abundance Bakery, situated at 105 E. 47th St. (between Indiana and Michigan avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Mr. Cake

Photo: Bee L./Yelp

Kelvin Park’s Mr. Cake, located at 4608 W. Diversey Ave. (between Kilpatrick Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Chicago’s best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it’s too late.

1. Trader Joe’s

Photo: Miguel M./Yelp

Topping the list is Trader Joe’s. Located at 1840 N. Clybourn Ave. (between Willow and Wisconsin streets) in Ranch Triangle, the grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp.

2. Green Grocer Chicago

Photo: Alex L./Yelp

Next up is West Town’s Green Grocer Chicago, situated at 1402 W. Grand Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Carnicerias Guanajuato

Photo: Michael W./Yelp

Wicker Park’s Carnicerias Guanajuato, located at 1436 N. Ashland Ave. (between Beach Avenue and Julian Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you’re 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here’s a roundup of Chicago’s top beer and wine shops.

1. Printers Row Wine Shop

Photo: Brie G./Yelp

Topping the list is Printers Row Wine Shop. Located at 719 S. Dearborn St. (between Harrison and Polk streets) in Printers Row, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.

2. Independent Spirits Inc.

Photo: G R./Yelp

Next up is Edgewater Beach’s Independent Spirits Inc., situated at 5947 N. Broadway St. (between Thorndale and Elmdale avenues). With five stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. 1340 Beer Wine Spirits

Photo: Belle L./Yelp

Near West Side’s 1340 Beer Wine Spirits, located at 1340 W. Madison St. (between Loomis and Ada streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more five stars out of 56 reviews.