CHICAGO (CBS) — At two key positions, the Chicago Bears seem to have players lacking in the confidence department.

But CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports everything is A-OK inside the heads of kicker Eddy Piñeiro and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“I told him today was the best I have ever seen him throw a ball on a Thursday,” said backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

A strong statement from Daniel about Mitchell Trubisky who practiced fully for the second straight day, recovering from a hip injury.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he was digging deep in his diary for some inspiration.

“It’s funny. I was going though my journal the other day, forgot we went on a losing streak in Kansas City,” Nagy said. “We rallied back from it. There’s a lot of different examples out there it is how you handle them.”

And struggling kicker Eddy Piñeiro went to Soldier Field to practice Wednesday. He made 21 of 23 kicks.

“He’s a confident kid,” said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. “I don’t see any bugs or snakes in his head. He’s in a rut. Our job is to get him back in a groove.”

Tabor said he made it clear to Piñeiro that they weren’t bringing in kickers for tryouts, that he is their guy.

He better bounce back in a big way against the New York Giant, or he might not be the guy much longer.