Blackhawks Lose To Tampa Bay, Drop Second StraightAnthony Cirelli and Brayden Point scored 2:39 apart midway through the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Great Practice For Mitchell Trubisky As Eddy Piñeiro Searches For Answers"Was going though my journal the other day, forgot we went on a losing streak in Kansas City."

Chicago Fire Adds Football Club To New Badge, Brand IdentityThe club will now be known at the Chicago Fire Football Club.

White Sox And Catcher Yasmani Grandal Agree To $73 Million ContractThe Chicago White Sox and all-star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a four-year, $73 million contract.

Markkanen Busts Out Of Slump As Bulls Beat PistonsAfter struggling with his shot for weeks, Lauri Markkanen said busting out of a slump Wednesday night was as simple as seeing the ball go through the basket.

QB Mitchell Trubisky’s Hip Injury Improves, Likely To Play Sunday"What are you gonna do? Just try to stay positive, believe that this process and all the ups and downs, and mostly downs, will make us tougher, bring us closer together and just find ways to win."