CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway lanes of Lake Shore Drive Thursday night.
The 26-year-old man was hit in the southbound at 8:46 p.m. on the Drive near Wilson Avenue in Uptown, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old driver of the vehicle that hit him was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Police said citations are not being issued at this time, noting that there is no crosswalk in those lanes of traffic on Lake Shore Drive and pedestrians are not allowed.
The investigation continued Thursday night.