



— About 75,233 pounds of packaged salad products with meat or poultry are being recalled, because the lettuce ingredient might be contaminated with E. coli.

The salad products were made between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The salads are made by New Jersey-based Missa Bay, a subsidiary of Ready Pac Foods, which in turn is owned by the Bonduelle Group. The recalled products go by different brand names – including Ready Pac, Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Signature Café, and Good & Gather, among others.

The products being recalled bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the department said.

The items were distributed to multiple states – including Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. They were also shipped to Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

As part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation in Maryland, that state’s Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad and tested individual ingredients. There was E. coli O157:H7 in the lettuce, the USDA said.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are being recalled.

Most people infected with E. coli O157:H7 develop diarrhea that is often bloody. Some illnesses last longer and can be severe – and kidney failure can occur in rare cases.

Bonduelle advised that the products identified in the recall are already significantly past their use-by dates, so the recall is not likely to affect any products on store shelves.

“We want to extend our sympathy for those impacted by this situation and hope for their speedy recovery,” Bonduelle said in a news release.

