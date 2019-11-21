CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago White Sox and all-star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a four-year, $73 million contract.
The 31-year-old “batted .246/.380/.468 (126-513) with career highs of 28 home runs, 77 RBI, 79 runs scored and 109 walks over 153 games with Milwaukee in 2019.”
With the contract, Grandal will receive $18.25 million per year.
Officials said he is one of 12 catchers in major league history with at least eight RBI in one game.
“He leads all major-league catchers with 117 home runs since 2015 and ranks third during that span with 322 RBI. Grandal has hit 20-plus homers in each of the last four seasons and has appeared in the postseason in each of the past five seasons,” White Sox officials said in a press release.