CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is set to celebrate the start of the holiday Friday.
The city is just hours away from the traditional tree lighting ceremony. It has been a Chicago tradition since 1913.
The tree, a 55-foot blue spruce from Elgin, will be adorned by nearly 55,000 lights.
The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature musical performances and even a few special guests.
Guests can visit Millennium Park for the ceremony and skate on the rink in the middle.
The event is free to all guests.
Trees will also be lit at Wrigley Square, Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street.