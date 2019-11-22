  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Millennium Park brimmed with spectators gathered for Chicago’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Friday.

Viewers waited in anticipation as the city kicked off the holiday season by illuminating its 106th Christmas tree.

The tree, a 55-foot-tall blue spruce, was donated by an Elgin family earlier this month after they won the annual Christmas tree contest. The massive spruce is adorned with nearly 55,000 lights.

Performances were also held at the lighting ceremony, including various musicians.

The city’s tree will light up Millennium Park through Jan. 6.