CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not often that a loud construction project can make people living next to it happy.

But one in Rogers Park along the lakefront is doing just that. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra takes a look inside this emergency fix to save the shore.

Alderman Maria Hadden (49th) said she’s seen rougher times.

“This is a light day. Water is powerful. It’s been very traumatic for a lot of the neighbors who live right here,” Hadden said.

The Alderman has watched the rapid erosion in Rogers Park right along with everyone else. Which is why despite the loud clanking in the ordinarily quiet park, the construction brings her mild peace of mind.

“It does definitely make me feel safer and more secure for the neighbors in this area to have this reinforcement to stabilize the land,” Hadden said in talking about reinforcement by way of big rocks.

If she had to guess, about 14 tons worth, placed strategically along the most at-risk beaches.

The plan is to put stone retaining walls along the shoreline at Juneway, Howard and Rogers Park to stop the erosion before it gets worse.

But the big project to save the beach in the future doesn’t come without loss in the present.

“Some of the ornamental fencing here, a couple of trees, had to be removed,” Hadden added.

The hope is that this will be finished in the spring to buy three to five years of time while everyone tries to find the long term answers.

“This is temporary,” Hardden said. “While three to five years doesn’t sound short term, this is what we need to hold the land in place or risk losing all of the parkland.

The alderman said she wants to work with residents to bring back the trees and fencing that might have been lost in construction. As for the cost, the alderman said that information won’t be available until the work is finished, but it’s estimated at about a million dollars.