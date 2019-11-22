CHICAGO (CBS) — Five elderly women driving on Interstate 55 hit a deer and managed to all escape just before their car burst into flames.

It happened on Wednesday near mile marker 237 in southern Will County.

Timothy Sample was driving home and stopped when he saw the car on fire.

“I didn’t know what I’d see when I got to the car,” he told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra. “I didn’t know if people had already gotten out or if there were people trapped inside.”

Fortunately, the women had already gotten out.

“All credit goes to the ladies,” Sample said. “They were moving quickly.”

Sample, who said several other drivers simply zoomed past, called Illinois State Police and waited with the women for police to arrive.

He said he was disappointed more people didn’t stop to help.

“There was a car completely on fire on the side of the road but people kept flying past us,” Sample said. “I really thought more people would stop. It was a pretty disappointing moment for humanity.”

The women were driving from Chicago to Bloomington when their car hit the deer around 7 p.m.