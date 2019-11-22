CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was arrested after a hunting arrow missed its practice target and landed in the knee of a neighbor across the street.
Aurora police say a man reported being shot with an arrow in the 3100 block of Timber Hill Lane around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man told police he had been outside painting.
Daniel Smorczewski, 25, had been using a bow and arrow across the street in his backyard when one of the arrows missed the fake deer target he had been practicing with, according to police.
He told officials he had lost track of the arrow and packed up the bow and target before police arrived.
Smorczewski was charged with a reckless conduct misdemeanor.
Paramedics took the man shot with the arrow to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.