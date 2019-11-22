CHICAGO (CBS) — Jengo is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was seen running the city streets for several weeks before making his way to PAWS Chicago.
He’s feeling great and looking so fine and very sassy.
Jengo is looking for a loving family who will love him and spoil him. He’s really friendly to everyone he meets, including other dogs and walks really well on a leash.
Jengo enjoys wearing sweaters and considers himself a couch potato. He also likes long walks on the beach.
To find Jengo and other adorable animals who need a forever home, just go to the PAWS Adoption Center in Lincoln Park at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.
For more information, check out pawschicago.org.