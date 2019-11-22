CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say two people tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into their car Friday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
The boy was walking westbound on 68th Street near Washtenaw Avenue when two unknown offenders driving westbound stopped to ask him if he wanted a ride to school, according to police.
The boy said no and continued walking. Police say the offenders then made a U-turn and pulled up beside the boy to ask him again. The 9-year-old again said no, and the offenders fled eastbound on 68th Street.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
The offenders are described as a white male and white female, driving a gray four-door sedan.