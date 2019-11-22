  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:68th Street, 8th District, attempted child luring, attempted luring, Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say two people tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into their car Friday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The boy was walking westbound on 68th Street near Washtenaw Avenue when two unknown offenders driving westbound stopped to ask him if he wanted a ride to school, according to police.

The boy said no and continued walking. Police say the offenders then made a U-turn and pulled up beside the boy to ask him again. The 9-year-old again said no, and the offenders fled eastbound on 68th Street.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m.

The offenders are described as a white male and white female, driving a gray four-door sedan.