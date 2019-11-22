CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox have signed All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year contract worth $50 million.
Abreu will receive a $5 million signing bonus, $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022, with $4 million that will be deferred.
Abreu, 32, in his sixth season, batted .284 with 38 doubles, 33 home runs and 123 RBI, a career high.
He led the American League in RBI, joining White Sox legend Dick Allen (113 RBI in 1972) has the only White Sox player to reach that milestone.
He was named to his third All Star team in 2019.