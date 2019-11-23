CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were rushed to area hospitals late Friday after a three-vehicle crash on Milwaukee Avenue in Kilbourn Park.

The accident happened at 10:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, near Kedvale Avenue and Roscoe Street, police said.

A silver Infiniti sedan was headed southeast on Milwaukee Avenue and crashed into a red Ford Explorer traveling northwest, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 28-year-old woman, was trying to overtake a Hyundai Sonata in front of her and ended up crashing into the Ford Explorer head-on, police said.

The Ford Explorer in turn hit the Sonata, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti – a 23-year-old woman – and her female passenger were taken to Community First Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, respectively, for observation. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

The occupants of the Ford were two men – both 21 and one of them the driver – and a 28-year-old woman, police said. The woman and the male passenger were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic with bruising and cuts to their face, and their conditions were also stabilized.

Police did not indicate whether the driver of the Ford was injured.

The driver of the Sonata, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti was ticketed for failure to reduce speed, driving left of center, and not having insurance.