CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears (4-6) take on the New York Giants (2-8) at Soldier Field on Sunday. Kickoff is noon.
Here are some facts about the game:
Both teams are in the middle of disappointing seasons with little shot at the post season. OK, mathematically, there is a shot, but according to FiveThirty Eight, it’s only about 1 percent.
With that out of the way, the Bears will don 1960s era helmets with a white C and gray facemasks. The C made its debut in 1962 and was last worn in 1972.
The Bears defense remains a bright spot. The team has held opponents to an average of 17.4 points a game, fourth-best in the league and second-best in the NFC.
Tackle Nick Williams’ second season with the Bears has been impressive. He has a team high six sacks. Lineback Khalil Mack has 5.5 sacks.
The teams last met on Dec. 2, 2018, when the Giants won 30-27 in overtime in New York.