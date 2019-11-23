Filed Under:CFD, Chicago Fire Department, Firehouse dog, Firehouse dog missing

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is asking the public for help finding a missing firehouse dog.

The dog, a black labrador retriever named Burny, was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. at 59th and State streets.

He belongs to CFD Engine 84, located at 21 W. 59th St.

Burny is described as an extra large, adult male dog wearing a red and white Chicago Fire Department collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 773-256-0036.