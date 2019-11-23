CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is asking the public for help finding a missing firehouse dog.
The dog, a black labrador retriever named Burny, was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. at 59th and State streets.
He belongs to CFD Engine 84, located at 21 W. 59th St.
Engine 84 is looking for their missing firehouse brother "Burny" . He was last seen yesterday evening around 6pm at 59th and state. If you have information that will help bring our brother home. Please contact (773) 256 -0036. Engine 84 located 21 W 59th Street. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4a9MctqBG2
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019
Burny is described as an extra large, adult male dog wearing a red and white Chicago Fire Department collar.
Anyone with information is asked to call 773-256-0036.