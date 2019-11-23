CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with it only being late November, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office reported Saturday that the number of cold deaths in the area has reached four this season.
The Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that cold exposure was a factor in two deaths in October.
A 70-year-old man died of heart disease with cold exposure and alcohol as contributing factors in the 3200 block of West Armitage Avenue on Oct. 27. A 54-year-old man died as a result of chronic alcoholism with cold exposure as a contributing factor in the 15500 block of South Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest.
On Friday, Nov. 1, a 58-year-old man died of coronary atherosclerosis with cold exposure and alcohol also playing a role. The man was pronounced dead at Community First Medical Center on the Far Northwest Side.
Although he died later than the first two men, he was the first confirmed cold death of the season.
On Monday, Nov. 11, Curtis Matthews, 80, was pronounced dead in the 4700 block of West Superior Street. He died of cardiovascular disease with cold exposure as a factor, and the manner of his death was ruled an accident, the Medical Examiner’s office said.