CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is seeking a woman wanted for robbing a bank in the Loop Friday afternoon.

The suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 57 E. Randolph St. around 3:45 p.m, according to the FBI. It is unclear how much money was taken.

The suspect is described as a black female of small build, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, a black scarf, black pants, white shoes and black gloves.

The FBI is offering up a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information should call 312-421-6700.