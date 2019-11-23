CHICAGO (CBS) — Two northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were shut down overnight after the victim of a shooting in the nearby Park Manor community ran into traffic.
The shooting happened at 1:52 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue. Two men were standing on the sidewalk when another man came up and fired shots, striking them both, police said.
One of the men, 30, found his own way to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the lower back, police said.
The other, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Afterward, he ran onto the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street, police said.
Chicago Police chased the wounded man, and he was taken into custody and into to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition, police said.
Illinois State Police shut down two lanes of the northbound Dan Ryan amid the chase.
The shooter remained at large Saturday morning.