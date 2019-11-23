  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city lit up along Michigan Avenue Saturday during the BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade.

The parade kicked off at Oak Street and headed south Saturday night.

Thousands of visitors got to see floats from various sponsors and marching bands from around the country.

And of course, the guest of honor was in attendance: Santa Claus himself.

Kids also eagerly awaited the arrival of famous duo Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

It’s estimated that more than 800,000 people attend the festival every year