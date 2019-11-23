CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the Cabrini-Green area, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Sedgwick Street at 12:42 a.m., police said.
The 28-year-old man was walking when he heard gunshots and felt pain, and noticed he had been wounded in the shoulder, police said.
The man said he did not see any shooter or where the shots came from.
Police could not confirm reports that the man was on a party bus.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody as of Saturday morning.