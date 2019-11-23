CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lincoln-Way High School athletic secretary has been accused of stealing from booster club funds.
Melissa McGrath, 51, of suburban Manhattan was charged with 11 counts of financial crimes in Will County, including theft, theft by deception, identification theft and forgery.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said administrators of District 210 in New Lenox called them on Aug. 6 after discovering suspicious transgressions in the accounting books of the Lincoln Way Athletics Booster Club.
Administration had conducted an internal investigation and thought McGrath was running two different sets of financial books in order to commit fraud, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office’s investigation found more than $30,000 in booster funds missing from August 2017 through April of this year.
McGrath is accused of presenting two different spreadsheets to the athletic boosters and the school district, and forging signatures of athletic club board members on several reports.
McGrath was arrested Friday afternoon.