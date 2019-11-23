CHICAGO (CBS) — A vehicle crashed into a single-family home in Naperville and caught fire, officials say.
The Naperville Fire Department responded to the crash in the 800 block of Edgewater Drive around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle had reportedly ran off the road into the home, with a person trapped in the vehicle.
That single occupant of the vehicle was rescued by a Naperville police officer and a bystander after they broke a window with the officer’s baton, fire officials say.
The fire in the vehicle was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to the fire department.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the incident, and the fire appears not to have spread to the home.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Edward Hospital and their condition was stabilized. The cause of the accident is unknown.
The residence was deemed habitable after an inspection.