CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,000 Chicago-area veterans and their families will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this season, thanks to some generous patriots.
On Saturday, about 350 volunteers packed thousands of bags to give away in suburban Palos Heights. It’s part of the 11th annual Caring Patriots food drive.
Much of the food was donated by schools, churches, Boy Scout troops and motorcycle clubs.
More than 1,000 veterans will receive the bags filled with all of the fixings for a hearty Thanksgiving meal.
“Especially those that have already served us, this is our opportunity to serve them back,” said Caring Patriots President Mike Cozzi. “Our veterans that are struggling to make ends meet, to provide for their families.”
Some of the volunteers who helped out are veterans who’ve received these holiday care packages in the past.
The bags will be distributed to disabled and homebound vets Sunday.