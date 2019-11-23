CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded after being followed and crashing their car in the Auburn Gresham community early Saturday, police said.
The incident happened at 2:17 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Justine Street, police said.
The 21-year-old woman was driving with the 25-year-old man in the passenger seat, when a white Nissan began following them, police said. The woman tried to get away from the Nissan and crashed into an unoccupied parked car, police said.
At that point, at least one and possible two men got out of the Nissan and fired shots as the victims tried to run, police said.
The woman suffered gunshots to the face and arm and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.
The man suffered a graze wound to the arm and declined medical treatment, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.