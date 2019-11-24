AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Aurora early Sunday morning, local police said.
The girl was identified Sunday night as Jasmine Noble. Her death was being investigated as a death investigation with suspicious circumstances.
The shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. in a house in the 400 block of Florida Avenue in Aurora, police said. Responding officers found Jasmine dead at the scene.
Detectives were investigating the circumstances of the incident Sunday night, interviewing potential witnesses, and gathering evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at (630) 256-5550. People may also call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to leave an anonymous tip.