CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago firefighters and one other person were injured Sunday morning, when a fire engine and a car collided in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Fire Department officials said, around 7 a.m., Engine 122 was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle at 75th and King Drive.

Four firefighters were injured in the crash; three had been within a few hours of the crash, and the fourth was expected to be released later Sunday.

One person in the car was stabilized at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.